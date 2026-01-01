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Function: createSvgElement()

function createSvgElement < T > (

name ,

attrs ,

opt_parent ?

) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:54

Helper method for creating SVG elements.

Type Parameter T extends SVGElement

Parameter Type Description name string | Svg < T > Element's tag name. attrs { [ key : string ]: string | number ; } Dictionary of attribute names and values. opt_parent? Element | null Optional parent on which to append the element.

T

if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.