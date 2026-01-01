Function: createSvgElement()
function createSvgElement<T>(
name,
attrs,
opt_parent?
): T;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:54
Helper method for creating SVG elements.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T extends
SVGElement
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string |
Svg<
T>
|Element's tag name.
attrs
|{ [
key:
string]:
string |
number; }
|Dictionary of attribute names and values.
opt_parent?
Element |
null
|Optional parent on which to append the element.
Returns
T
if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.