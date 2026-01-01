Skip to main content

Function: createSvgElement()

function createSvgElement<T>(
   name, 
   attrs, 
   opt_parent?
): T;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:54

Helper method for creating SVG elements.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T extends SVGElement

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestring | Svg<T>Element's tag name.
attrs{ [key: string]: string | number; }Dictionary of attribute names and values.
opt_parent?Element | nullOptional parent on which to append the element.

Returns

T

if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.