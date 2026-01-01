Skip to main content

Function: getFastTextWidth()

function getFastTextWidth(
   textElement, 
   fontSize, 
   fontWeight, 
   fontFamily
): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:250

Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
textElementSVGTextElementAn SVG 'text' element.
fontSizenumberThe font size to use.
fontWeightstringThe font weight to use.
fontFamilystringThe font family to use.

Returns

number

Width of element.