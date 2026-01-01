Function: getFastTextWidth()
function getFastTextWidth(
textElement,
fontSize,
fontWeight,
fontFamily
): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:250
Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getTextWidth.
This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in
advance. Similar to
getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
textElement
SVGTextElement
|An SVG 'text' element.
fontSize
number
|The font size to use.
fontWeight
string
|The font weight to use.
fontFamily
string
|The font family to use.
Returns
number
Width of element.