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Function: getFastTextWidthWithSizeString()

function getFastTextWidthWithSizeString(
   textElement, 
   fontSize, 
   fontWeight, 
   fontFamily
): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:277

Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
textElementSVGTextElementAn SVG 'text' element.
fontSizestringThe font size to use.
fontWeightstringThe font weight to use.
fontFamilystringThe font family to use.

Returns

number

Width of element.