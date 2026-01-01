Function: getFastTextWidthWithSizeString()
function getFastTextWidthWithSizeString(
textElement,
fontSize,
fontWeight,
fontFamily
): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:277
Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getTextWidth.
This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in
advance. Similar to
getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute.
This method is similar to
getFastTextWidth but expects the font size
parameter to be a string.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
textElement
SVGTextElement
|An SVG 'text' element.
fontSize
string
|The font size to use.
fontWeight
string
|The font weight to use.
fontFamily
string
|The font family to use.
Returns
number
Width of element.