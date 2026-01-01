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Function: getFastTextWidthWithSizeString()

function getFastTextWidthWithSizeString (

textElement ,

fontSize ,

fontWeight ,

fontFamily

) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:277

Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth . This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth , we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.

Parameter Type Description textElement SVGTextElement An SVG 'text' element. fontSize string The font size to use. fontWeight string The font weight to use. fontFamily string The font family to use.

number

Width of element.