Function: measureFontMetrics()
function measureFontMetrics(
text,
fontSize,
fontWeight,
fontFamily
): object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:332
Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
text
string
|Text to measure the font dimensions of.
fontSize
string
|The font size to use.
fontWeight
string
|The font weight to use.
fontFamily
string
|The font family to use.
Returns
object
Font measurements.
height
height: number;
baseline
baseline: number;