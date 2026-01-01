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Function: measureFontMetrics()

function measureFontMetrics(
   text, 
   fontSize, 
   fontWeight, 
   fontFamily
): object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:332

Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
textstringText to measure the font dimensions of.
fontSizestringThe font size to use.
fontWeightstringThe font weight to use.
fontFamilystringThe font family to use.

Returns

object

Font measurements.

height

height: number;

baseline

baseline: number;