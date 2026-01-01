Function: setCssTransform()
function setCssTransform(element, transform): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:176
Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
|Element to which the CSS transform will be applied.
transform
string
|The value of the CSS
transform property.
Returns
void