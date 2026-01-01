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Function: setCssTransform()

function setCssTransform(element, transform): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/dom.ts:176

Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementHTMLElement | SVGElementElement to which the CSS transform will be applied.
transformstringThe value of the CSS transform property.

Returns

void