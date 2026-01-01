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Function: parseBlockColour()

function parseBlockColour ( colour ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/parsing.ts:256

Parse a block colour from a number or string, as provided in a block definition.

Parameter Type Description colour string | number HSV hue value (0 to 360), #RRGGBB string, or a message reference string pointing to one of those two values.

object

An object containing the colour as a #RRGGBB string, and the hue if the input was an HSV hue value.

hue : number | null ;



hex : string ;



If the colour cannot be parsed.