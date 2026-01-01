Function: parseBlockColour()
function parseBlockColour(colour): object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/parsing.ts:256
Parse a block colour from a number or string, as provided in a block definition.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
colour
string |
number
|HSV hue value (0 to 360), #RRGGBB string, or a message reference string pointing to one of those two values.
Returns
object
An object containing the colour as a #RRGGBB string, and the hue if the input was an HSV hue value.
hue
hue: number | null;
hex
hex: string;
Throws
If the colour cannot be parsed.