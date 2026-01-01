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Function: replaceMessageReferences()

function replaceMessageReferences ( message ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/parsing.ts:204

Replaces string table references in a message, if the message is a string. For example, "%{bky_my_msg}" and "%{BKY_MY_MSG}" will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG'].

Parameter Type Description message any Message, which may be a string that contains string table references.

string

String with message references replaced.