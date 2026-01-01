Function: replaceMessageReferences()
function replaceMessageReferences(message): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/parsing.ts:204
Replaces string table references in a message, if the message is a string. For example, "%{bky_my_msg}" and "%{BKY_MY_MSG}" will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG'].
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
message
any
|Message, which may be a string that contains string table references.
Returns
string
String with message references replaced.