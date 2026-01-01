Function: tokenizeInterpolation()
function tokenizeInterpolation(message): (string | number)[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/parsing.ts:191
Parse a string with any number of interpolation tokens (%1, %2, ...). It will also replace string table references (e.g., %{bky_my_msg} and %{BKY_MY_MSG} will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG']). Percentage sign characters '%' may be self-escaped (e.g., '%%'). Newline characters will also be output as string tokens containing a single newline character.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
message
string
|Text which might contain string table references and interpolation tokens.
Returns
(
string |
number)[]
Array of strings and numbers.