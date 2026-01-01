|shortestStringLength
|Given an array of strings, return the length of the shortest one.
|commonWordPrefix
|Given an array of strings, return the length of the common prefix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.
|commonWordSuffix
|Given an array of strings, return the length of the common suffix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.
|wrap
|Wrap text to the specified width.
|isNumber
|Is the given string a number (includes negative and decimals).