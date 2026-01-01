shortestStringLength Given an array of strings, return the length of the shortest one.

commonWordPrefix Given an array of strings, return the length of the common prefix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.

commonWordSuffix Given an array of strings, return the length of the common suffix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.

wrap Wrap text to the specified width.