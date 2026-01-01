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string

Functions

FunctionDescription
shortestStringLengthGiven an array of strings, return the length of the shortest one.
commonWordPrefixGiven an array of strings, return the length of the common prefix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.
commonWordSuffixGiven an array of strings, return the length of the common suffix. Words may not be split. Any space after a word is included in the length.
wrapWrap text to the specified width.
isNumberIs the given string a number (includes negative and decimals).