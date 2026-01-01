getSize Gets the height and width of an element. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getSize

getComputedStyle Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).

getPageOffset Returns a Coordinate object relative to the top-left of the HTML document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getPageOffset

getViewportPageOffset Calculates the viewport coordinates relative to the document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getViewportPageOffset

getBorderBox Gets the computed border widths (on all sides) in pixels Copied from Closure's goog.style.getBorderBox

scrollIntoContainerView Changes the scroll position of container with the minimum amount so that the content and the borders of the given element become visible. If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible. Copied from Closure's goog.style.scrollIntoContainerView