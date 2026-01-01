|getSize
|Gets the height and width of an element. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getSize
|getComputedStyle
|Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).
|getPageOffset
|Returns a Coordinate object relative to the top-left of the HTML document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getPageOffset
|getViewportPageOffset
|Calculates the viewport coordinates relative to the document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getViewportPageOffset
|getBorderBox
|Gets the computed border widths (on all sides) in pixels Copied from Closure's goog.style.getBorderBox
|scrollIntoContainerView
|Changes the scroll position of
container with the minimum amount so that the content and the borders of the given
element become visible. If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible. Copied from Closure's goog.style.scrollIntoContainerView
|getContainerOffsetToScrollInto
|Calculate the scroll position of
container with the minimum amount so that the content and the borders of the given
element become visible. If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible. Copied from Closure's goog.style.getContainerOffsetToScrollInto