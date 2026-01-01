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Function: getComputedStyle()

function getComputedStyle(element, property): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/style.ts:77

Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).

Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementElementElement to get style of.
propertystringProperty to get (camel-case).

Returns

string

Style value.