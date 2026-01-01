Function: getComputedStyle()
function getComputedStyle(element, property): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/style.ts:77
Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).
Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
Element
|Element to get style of.
property
string
|Property to get (camel-case).
Returns
string
Style value.