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Function: getComputedStyle()

function getComputedStyle ( element , property ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/style.ts:77

Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).

Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle

Parameter Type Description element Element Element to get style of. property string Property to get (camel-case).

string

Style value.