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Function: getContainerOffsetToScrollInto()

function getContainerOffsetToScrollInto (

element ,

container ,

opt_center ?

) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/style.ts:178

Calculate the scroll position of container with the minimum amount so that the content and the borders of the given element become visible. If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible. Copied from Closure's goog.style.getContainerOffsetToScrollInto

Parameter Type Description element Element The element to make visible. container Element The container to scroll. If not set, then the document scroll element will be used. opt_center? boolean Whether to center the element in the container. Defaults to false.

Coordinate

The new scroll position of the container.