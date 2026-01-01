Function: scrollIntoContainerView()
function scrollIntoContainerView(
element,
container,
opt_center?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/style.ts:154
Changes the scroll position of
container with the minimum amount so
that the content and the borders of the given
element become visible.
If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be
aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible.
Copied from Closure's goog.style.scrollIntoContainerView
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
Element
|The element to make visible.
container
Element
|The container to scroll. If not set, then the document scroll element will be used.
opt_center?
boolean
|Whether to center the element in the container. Defaults to false.
Returns
void