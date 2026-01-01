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svgMath

Functions

FunctionDescription
getRelativeXYReturn the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to its parent. Only for SVG elements and children (e.g. rect, g, path).
getInjectionDivXYReturn the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.
getDocumentScrollGets the document scroll distance as a coordinate object. Copied from Closure's goog.dom.getDocumentScroll.
screenToWsCoordinatesConverts screen coordinates to workspace coordinates.
wsToScreenCoordinatesConverts workspace coordinates to screen coordinates.

Variables

VariableDescription
TEST_ONLY-