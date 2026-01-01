|getRelativeXY
|Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to its parent. Only for SVG elements and children (e.g. rect, g, path).
|getInjectionDivXY
|Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.
|getDocumentScroll
|Gets the document scroll distance as a coordinate object. Copied from Closure's goog.dom.getDocumentScroll.
|screenToWsCoordinates
|Converts screen coordinates to workspace coordinates.
|wsToScreenCoordinates
|Converts workspace coordinates to screen coordinates.