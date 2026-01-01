getRelativeXY Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to its parent. Only for SVG elements and children (e.g. rect, g, path).

getInjectionDivXY Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.

getDocumentScroll Gets the document scroll distance as a coordinate object. Copied from Closure's goog.dom.getDocumentScroll.

screenToWsCoordinates Converts screen coordinates to workspace coordinates.