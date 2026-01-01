Variable: TEST_ONLY
const TEST_ONLY: object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_math.ts:204
Type Declaration
XY_REGEX
XY_REGEX: RegExp;
Static regex to pull the x,y values out of an SVG translate() directive. Note that Firefox and IE (9,10) return 'translate(12)' instead of 'translate(12, 0)'. Note that IE (9,10) returns 'translate(16 8)' instead of 'translate(16, 8)'. Note that IE has been reported to return scientific notation (0.123456e-42).
XY_STYLE_REGEX
XY_STYLE_REGEX: RegExp;
Static regex to pull the x,y values out of a translate() or translate3d() style property. Accounts for same exceptions as XY_REGEX.