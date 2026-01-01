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Variable: TEST_ONLY

const TEST_ONLY : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_math.ts:204

XY_REGEX : RegExp ;



Static regex to pull the x,y values out of an SVG translate() directive. Note that Firefox and IE (9,10) return 'translate(12)' instead of 'translate(12, 0)'. Note that IE (9,10) returns 'translate(16 8)' instead of 'translate(16, 8)'. Note that IE has been reported to return scientific notation (0.123456e-42).

XY_STYLE_REGEX : RegExp ;



Static regex to pull the x,y values out of a translate() or translate3d() style property. Accounts for same exceptions as XY_REGEX.