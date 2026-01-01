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Variable: TEST_ONLY

const TEST_ONLY: object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_math.ts:204

Type Declaration

XY_REGEX

XY_REGEX: RegExp;

Static regex to pull the x,y values out of an SVG translate() directive. Note that Firefox and IE (9,10) return 'translate(12)' instead of 'translate(12, 0)'. Note that IE (9,10) returns 'translate(16 8)' instead of 'translate(16, 8)'. Note that IE has been reported to return scientific notation (0.123456e-42).

XY_STYLE_REGEX

XY_STYLE_REGEX: RegExp;

Static regex to pull the x,y values out of a translate() or translate3d() style property. Accounts for same exceptions as XY_REGEX.