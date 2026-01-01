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Function: arc()

function arc(
   command, 
   flags, 
   radius, 
   point
): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:126

Draw an elliptical arc curve. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Elliptical_Arc_Curve

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
commandstringThe command string. Either 'a' or 'A'.
flagsstringThe flag string. See the MDN documentation for a description and examples.
radiusnumberThe radius of the arc to draw.
pointstringThe point to move the cursor to after drawing the arc, specified either in absolute or relative coordinates depending on the command.

Returns

string

A string of the format 'command radius radius flags point'