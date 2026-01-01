Function: arc()
function arc(
command,
flags,
radius,
point
): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:126
Draw an elliptical arc curve. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Elliptical_Arc_Curve
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
command
string
|The command string. Either 'a' or 'A'.
flags
string
|The flag string. See the MDN documentation for a description and examples.
radius
number
|The radius of the arc to draw.
point
string
|The point to move the cursor to after drawing the arc, specified either in absolute or relative coordinates depending on the command.
Returns
string
A string of the format 'command radius radius flags point'