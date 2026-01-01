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Function: curve()

function curve ( command , points ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:36

Draw a cubic or quadratic curve. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Cubic_B%C3%A9zier_Curve These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system.

Parameter Type Description command string The command to use. Should be one of: c, C, s, S, q, Q. points string [] An array containing all of the points to pass to the curve command, in order. The points are represented as strings of the format ' x, y '.

string

A string defining one or more Bezier curves. See the MDN documentation for exact format.