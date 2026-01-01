Function: line()
function line(points): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:92
Draw multiple lines connecting all of the given points in order. This is equivalent to a series of 'l' commands. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
points
string[]
|An array containing all of the points to draw lines to, in order. The points are represented as strings of the format ' dx,dy '.
Returns
string
A string of the format ' l (dx,dy)+ '