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Function: line()

function line ( points ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:92

Draw multiple lines connecting all of the given points in order. This is equivalent to a series of 'l' commands. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Parameter Type Description points string [] An array containing all of the points to draw lines to, in order. The points are represented as strings of the format ' dx,dy '.

string

A string of the format ' l (dx,dy)+ '