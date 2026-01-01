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Function: line()

function line(points): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:92

Draw multiple lines connecting all of the given points in order. This is equivalent to a series of 'l' commands. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
pointsstring[]An array containing all of the points to draw lines to, in order. The points are represented as strings of the format ' dx,dy '.

Returns

string

A string of the format ' l (dx,dy)+ '