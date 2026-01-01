Function: lineOnAxis()
function lineOnAxis(command, val): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:109
Draw a horizontal or vertical line. The first argument specifies the direction and whether the given position is relative or absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#LineTo_path_commands
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
command
string
|The command to prepend to the coordinate. This should be one of: V, v, H, h.
val
number
|The coordinate to pass to the command. It may be absolute or relative.
Returns
string
A string of the format ' command val '