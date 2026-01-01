Function: lineTo()
function lineTo(dx, dy): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:78
Draw a line from the current point to the end point, which is the current point shifted by dx along the x-axis and dy along the y-axis. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|The relative x coordinate.
dy
number
|The relative y coordinate.
Returns
string
A string of the format ' l dx,dy '