Function: moveBy()
function moveBy(dx, dy): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:64
Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|The relative x coordinate.
dy
number
|The relative y coordinate.
Returns
string
A string of the format ' m dx,dy '