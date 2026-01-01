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Function: moveBy()

function moveBy(dx, dy): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:64

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dxnumberThe relative x coordinate.
dynumberThe relative y coordinate.

Returns

string

A string of the format ' m dx,dy '