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Function: moveBy()

function moveBy ( dx , dy ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:64

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Parameter Type Description dx number The relative x coordinate. dy number The relative y coordinate.

string

A string of the format ' m dx,dy '