Function: moveTo()
function moveTo(x, y): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:50
Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|The absolute x coordinate.
y
number
|The absolute y coordinate.
Returns
string
A string of the format ' M x,y '