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Function: moveTo()

function moveTo(x, y): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/svg_paths.ts:50

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberThe absolute x coordinate.
ynumberThe absolute y coordinate.

Returns

string

A string of the format ' M x,y '