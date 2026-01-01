ButtonOrLabelInfo The information needed to create either a button or a label in the flyout.

CategoryInfo The information needed to create either a dynamic or static category.

ToolboxItemInfo Any information that can be used to create an item in the toolbox.

FlyoutItemInfo All the different types that can be displayed in a flyout.

FlyoutItemInfoArray An array holding flyout items.

ToolboxDefinition All of the different types that can create a toolbox.