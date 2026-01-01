toolbox
Enumerations
|Enumeration
|Description
|Position
|Position of the toolbox and/or flyout relative to the workspace.
Functions
|Function
|Description
|parseToolboxTree
|Parse the provided toolbox tree into a consistent DOM format.
Interfaces
|Interface
|Description
|BlockInfo
|The information needed to create a block in the toolbox. Note that disabled has a different type for backwards compatibility.
|SeparatorInfo
|The information needed to create a separator in the toolbox.
|ButtonInfo
|The information needed to create a button in the toolbox.
|LabelInfo
|The information needed to create a label in the toolbox.
|StaticCategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
|DynamicCategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a custom category.
|ToolboxInfo
|The JSON definition of a toolbox.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|TEST_ONLY
|-
Type Aliases
|Type Alias
|Description
|ButtonOrLabelInfo
|The information needed to create either a button or a label in the flyout.
|CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create either a dynamic or static category.
|ToolboxItemInfo
|Any information that can be used to create an item in the toolbox.
|FlyoutItemInfo
|All the different types that can be displayed in a flyout.
|FlyoutItemInfoArray
|An array holding flyout items.
|ToolboxDefinition
|All of the different types that can create a toolbox.
|FlyoutDefinition
|All of the different types that can be used to show items in a flyout.