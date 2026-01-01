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toolbox

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
PositionPosition of the toolbox and/or flyout relative to the workspace.

Functions

FunctionDescription
parseToolboxTreeParse the provided toolbox tree into a consistent DOM format.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
BlockInfoThe information needed to create a block in the toolbox. Note that disabled has a different type for backwards compatibility.
SeparatorInfoThe information needed to create a separator in the toolbox.
ButtonInfoThe information needed to create a button in the toolbox.
LabelInfoThe information needed to create a label in the toolbox.
StaticCategoryInfoThe information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
DynamicCategoryInfoThe information needed to create a custom category.
ToolboxInfoThe JSON definition of a toolbox.

Variables

VariableDescription
TEST_ONLY-

Type Aliases

Type AliasDescription
ButtonOrLabelInfoThe information needed to create either a button or a label in the flyout.
CategoryInfoThe information needed to create either a dynamic or static category.
ToolboxItemInfoAny information that can be used to create an item in the toolbox.
FlyoutItemInfoAll the different types that can be displayed in a flyout.
FlyoutItemInfoArrayAn array holding flyout items.
ToolboxDefinitionAll of the different types that can create a toolbox.
FlyoutDefinitionAll of the different types that can be used to show items in a flyout.