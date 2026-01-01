Interface: DynamicCategoryInfo
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:88
The information needed to create a custom category.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|kind
|-
|custom
|-
|id
|-
|categorystyle
|-
|colour
|-
|cssconfig
|-
|hidden
|-
|expanded
|-
Properties
kind
kind: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:89
custom
custom: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:90
id
id: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:91
categorystyle
categorystyle: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:92
colour
colour: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:93
cssconfig
cssconfig:
| CssConfig
| undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:94
hidden
hidden: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:95
expanded?
optional expanded?: string | boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:96