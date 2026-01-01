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Interface: DynamicCategoryInfo

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:88

The information needed to create a custom category.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
kind-
custom-
id-
categorystyle-
colour-
cssconfig-
hidden-
expanded-

Properties

kind

kind: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:89

custom

custom: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:90

id

id: string | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:91

categorystyle

categorystyle: string | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:92

colour

colour: string | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:93

cssconfig

cssconfig: 
  | CssConfig
  | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:94

hidden

hidden: string | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:95

expanded?

optional expanded?: string | boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:96