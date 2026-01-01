Interface: StaticCategoryInfo
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:73
The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|kind
|-
|name
|-
|contents
|-
|id
|-
|categorystyle
|-
|colour
|-
|cssconfig
|-
|hidden
|-
|expanded
|-
Properties
kind
kind: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:74
name
name: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:75
contents
contents: ToolboxItemInfo[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:76
id
id: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:77
categorystyle
categorystyle: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:78
colour
colour: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:79
cssconfig
cssconfig:
| CssConfig
| undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:80
hidden
hidden: string | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:81
expanded?
optional expanded?: string | boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:82