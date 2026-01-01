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Interface: StaticCategoryInfo

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:73

The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.

Property Description kind - name - contents - id - categorystyle - colour - cssconfig - hidden - expanded -

kind : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:74

name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:75

contents : ToolboxItemInfo [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:76

id : string | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:77

categorystyle : string | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:78

colour : string | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:79

cssconfig :

| CssConfig

| undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:80

hidden : string | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:81

optional expanded ? : string | boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/toolbox.ts:82