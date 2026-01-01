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xml

Functions

FunctionDescription
injectDependenciesInject implementations of document, DOMParser and/or XMLSerializer to use instead of the default ones.
createElementCreate DOM element for XML.
createTextNodeCreate text element for XML.
textToDomConverts an XML string into a DOM structure.
domToTextConverts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace.

Variables

VariableDescription
NAME_SPACENamespace for Blockly's XML.