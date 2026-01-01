xml
Functions
|Function
|Description
|injectDependencies
|Inject implementations of document, DOMParser and/or XMLSerializer to use instead of the default ones.
|createElement
|Create DOM element for XML.
|createTextNode
|Create text element for XML.
|textToDom
|Converts an XML string into a DOM structure.
|domToText
|Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|NAME_SPACE
|Namespace for Blockly's XML.