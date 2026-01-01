Function: domToText()
function domToText(dom): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/xml.ts:156
Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace.
Control characters are escaped using their decimal encodings. This includes U+0000 even though it is technically never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets
When decoded U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character").
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dom
Node
|A tree of XML nodes.
Returns
string
Text representation.