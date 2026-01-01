Function: textToDom()
function textToDom(text): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/xml.ts:118
Converts an XML string into a DOM structure.
Control characters should be escaped. (But we will try to best-effort parse unescaped characters.)
Note that even when escaped, U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character") because U+0000 is never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
text
string
|An XML string.
Returns
Element
A DOM object representing the singular child of the document element.
Throws
if the text doesn't parse.