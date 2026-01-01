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Function: textToDom()

function textToDom ( text ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/xml.ts:118

Converts an XML string into a DOM structure.

Control characters should be escaped. (But we will try to best-effort parse unescaped characters.)

Note that even when escaped, U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character") because U+0000 is never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets

Parameter Type Description text string An XML string.

Element

A DOM object representing the singular child of the document element.

if the text doesn't parse.