|ConstantProvider
|An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.
|Drawer
|An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
|RenderInfo
|An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
|BottomRow
|An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
|StatementInput
|An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.
|RightConnectionShape
|An object containing information about the space a right connection shape takes up during rendering.
|TopRow
|An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
|PathObject
|An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
|Renderer
|The zelos renderer. This renderer emulates Scratch-style and MakeCode-style rendering.