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zelos

Classes

ClassDescription
ConstantProviderAn object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.
DrawerAn object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
RenderInfoAn object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
BottomRowAn object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
StatementInputAn object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.
RightConnectionShapeAn object containing information about the space a right connection shape takes up during rendering.
TopRowAn object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
PathObjectAn object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
RendererThe zelos renderer. This renderer emulates Scratch-style and MakeCode-style rendering.