ConstantProvider An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.

Drawer An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

RenderInfo An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

BottomRow An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

StatementInput An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.

RightConnectionShape An object containing information about the space a right connection shape takes up during rendering.

TopRow An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

PathObject An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.