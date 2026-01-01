On this page

Class: Drawer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:27

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

Method Description recordSizeOnBlock_ Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function. drawTop_ Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners. drawJaggedEdge_ Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block. drawValueInput_ Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block. drawBottom_ Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection. drawInternals_ Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement. layoutField_ Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root. positionInlineInputConnection_ Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionStatementInputConnection_ Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionExternalValueConnection_ Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionPreviousConnection_ Position the previous connection on a block. positionNextConnection_ Position the next connection on a block. positionOutputConnection_ Position the output connection on a block. updateConnectionHighlights Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted. draw Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen. drawOutline_ Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path. drawLeft_ Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection drawRightSideRow_ Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections. drawRightDynamicConnection_ Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection. drawLeftDynamicConnection_ Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection. drawFlatTop_ Add steps to draw a flat top row. drawFlatBottom_ Add steps to draw a flat bottom row. drawInlineInput_ Add steps for an inline input. drawStatementInput_ Add steps for a statement input. drawConnectionHighlightPath Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

new Drawer ( block , info ) : Drawer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:36

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to render. info RenderInfo An object containing all information needed to render this block.

Drawer

Drawer . constructor

block_ : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:28

Drawer . block_

topLeft_ : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:30

Drawer . topLeft_

outlinePath_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:31

Drawer . outlinePath_

inlinePath_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:32

Drawer . inlinePath_

protected constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:33

Drawer . constants_

info_ : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:29

Drawer . info_

protected recordSizeOnBlock_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:76

Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.

void

Drawer . recordSizeOnBlock_

protected drawTop_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:107

Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.

void

Drawer . drawTop_

protected drawJaggedEdge_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:138

Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to draw the side of.

void

Drawer . drawJaggedEdge_

protected drawValueInput_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:150

Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that this input belongs to.

void

Drawer . drawValueInput_

protected drawBottom_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:209

Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.

void

Drawer . drawBottom_

protected drawInternals_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:265

Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.

void

Drawer . drawInternals_

protected layoutField_ ( fieldInfo ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:282

Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.

Parameter Type Description fieldInfo | Icon | Field The rendering information for the field or icon.

void

Drawer . layoutField_

protected positionInlineInputConnection_ ( input ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:345

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The information about the input that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionInlineInputConnection_

protected positionStatementInputConnection_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:368

Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionStatementInputConnection_

protected positionExternalValueConnection_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:386

Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionExternalValueConnection_

protected positionPreviousConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:398

Position the previous connection on a block.

void

Drawer . positionPreviousConnection_

protected positionNextConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:408

Position the next connection on a block.

void

Drawer . positionNextConnection_

protected positionOutputConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:420

Position the output connection on a block.

void

Drawer . positionOutputConnection_

protected updateConnectionHighlights ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:436

Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.

void

Drawer . updateConnectionHighlights

draw ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:40

Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.

The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.

void

Drawer . draw

drawOutline_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:60

Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.

void

Drawer . drawOutline_

drawLeft_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:76

Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection

void

Drawer . drawLeft_

protected drawRightSideRow_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:93

Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to draw the side of.

void

Drawer . drawRightSideRow_

protected drawRightDynamicConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:126

Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection.

void

protected drawLeftDynamicConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:140

Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection.

void

protected drawFlatTop_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:158

Add steps to draw a flat top row.

void

protected drawFlatBottom_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:167

Add steps to draw a flat bottom row.

void

drawInlineInput_ ( input ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:175

Add steps for an inline input.

Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The information about the input to render.

void

Drawer . drawInlineInput_

drawStatementInput_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:206

Add steps for a statement input.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that this input belongs to.

void

Drawer . drawStatementInput_

drawConnectionHighlightPath ( measurable ) : SVGElement | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:237

Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

Parameter Type measurable Connection

SVGElement | undefined