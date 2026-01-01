Class: Drawer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:27
An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block_
|-
|topLeft_
|-
|outlinePath_
|-
|inlinePath_
|-
|constants_
|-
|info_
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|recordSizeOnBlock_
|Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.
|drawTop_
|Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.
|drawJaggedEdge_
|Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.
|drawValueInput_
|Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.
|drawBottom_
|Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.
|drawInternals_
|Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.
|layoutField_
|Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.
|positionInlineInputConnection_
|Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
|positionStatementInputConnection_
|Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
|positionExternalValueConnection_
|Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
|positionPreviousConnection_
|Position the previous connection on a block.
|positionNextConnection_
|Position the next connection on a block.
|positionOutputConnection_
|Position the output connection on a block.
|updateConnectionHighlights
|Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.
|draw
|Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.
|drawOutline_
|Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.
|drawLeft_
|Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection
|drawRightSideRow_
|Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.
|drawRightDynamicConnection_
|Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection.
|drawLeftDynamicConnection_
|Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection.
|drawFlatTop_
|Add steps to draw a flat top row.
|drawFlatBottom_
|Add steps to draw a flat bottom row.
|drawInlineInput_
|Add steps for an inline input.
|drawStatementInput_
|Add steps for a statement input.
|drawConnectionHighlightPath
|Returns a path to highlight the given connection.
Constructors
Constructor
new Drawer(block, info): Drawer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:36
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The block to render.
info
RenderInfo
|An object containing all information needed to render this block.
Returns
Drawer
Overrides
Properties
block_
block_: BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:28
Inherited from
topLeft_
topLeft_: Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:30
Inherited from
outlinePath_
outlinePath_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:31
Inherited from
inlinePath_
inlinePath_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:32
Inherited from
constants_
protected constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:33
Inherited from
info_
info_: RenderInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:29
Overrides
Methods
recordSizeOnBlock_()
protected recordSizeOnBlock_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:76
Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.
Returns
void
Inherited from
drawTop_()
protected drawTop_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:107
Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.
Returns
void
Inherited from
drawJaggedEdge_()
protected drawJaggedEdge_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:138
Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row to draw the side of.
Returns
void
Inherited from
drawValueInput_()
protected drawValueInput_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:150
Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row that this input belongs to.
Returns
void
Inherited from
drawBottom_()
protected drawBottom_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:209
Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.
Returns
void
Inherited from
drawInternals_()
protected drawInternals_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:265
Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.
Returns
void
Inherited from
layoutField_()
protected layoutField_(fieldInfo): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:282
Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fieldInfo
||
Icon |
Field
|The rendering information for the field or icon.
Returns
void
Inherited from
positionInlineInputConnection_()
protected positionInlineInputConnection_(input): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:345
Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
input
InlineInput
|The information about the input that the connection is on.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionInlineInputConnection_
positionStatementInputConnection_()
protected positionStatementInputConnection_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:368
Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row that the connection is on.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionStatementInputConnection_
positionExternalValueConnection_()
protected positionExternalValueConnection_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:386
Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row that the connection is on.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionExternalValueConnection_
positionPreviousConnection_()
protected positionPreviousConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:398
Position the previous connection on a block.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionPreviousConnection_
positionNextConnection_()
protected positionNextConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:408
Position the next connection on a block.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionNextConnection_
positionOutputConnection_()
protected positionOutputConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:420
Position the output connection on a block.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
positionOutputConnection_
updateConnectionHighlights()
protected updateConnectionHighlights(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:436
Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Drawer.
updateConnectionHighlights
draw()
draw(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:40
Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.
The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.
Returns
void
Overrides
drawOutline_()
drawOutline_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:60
Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.
Returns
void
Overrides
drawLeft_()
drawLeft_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:76
Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection
Returns
void
Overrides
drawRightSideRow_()
protected drawRightSideRow_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:93
Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row to draw the side of.
Returns
void
Overrides
drawRightDynamicConnection_()
protected drawRightDynamicConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:126
Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection.
Returns
void
drawLeftDynamicConnection_()
protected drawLeftDynamicConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:140
Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection.
Returns
void
drawFlatTop_()
protected drawFlatTop_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:158
Add steps to draw a flat top row.
Returns
void
drawFlatBottom_()
protected drawFlatBottom_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:167
Add steps to draw a flat bottom row.
Returns
void
drawInlineInput_()
drawInlineInput_(input): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:175
Add steps for an inline input.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
input
InlineInput
|The information about the input to render.
Returns
void
Overrides
drawStatementInput_()
drawStatementInput_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:206
Add steps for a statement input.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row that this input belongs to.
Returns
void
Overrides
drawConnectionHighlightPath()
drawConnectionHighlightPath(measurable): SVGElement | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/drawer.ts:237
Returns a path to highlight the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
measurable
Connection
Returns
SVGElement |
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