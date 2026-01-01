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Class: RenderInfo

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:60

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
block_-
outputConnection-
isCollapsed-
isInsertionMarker-
RTL-
heightThe height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
widthWithChildrenThe width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
widthThe width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
statementEdge-
rowsAn array of Row objects containing sizing information.
inputRowsAn array of input rows on the block.
startX-
startY-
topRow-
bottomRow-
constants_-
renderer_The block renderer in use.
isInline-
isMultiRow-
hasStatementInput-
rightSide-

Methods index

MethodDescription
createRows_Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
populateTopRow_Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
populateBottomRow_Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
addElemSpacing_Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
computeBounds_Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
alignRowElements_Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
alignStatementRow_Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
addRowSpacing_Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
makeSpacerRow_Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
recordElemPositions_Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
getMeasureableForConnectionReturns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
getRendererGet the block renderer in use.
measurePopulate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
shouldStartNewRow_Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
getDesiredRowWidth_Calculate the desired width of an input row.
getInRowSpacing_Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
getSpacerRowHeight_Calculate the height of a spacer row.
getSpacerRowWidth_Calculate the width of a spacer row.
getElemCenterline_Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
addInput_Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
addAlignmentPadding_Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
adjustXPosition_Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first row past the notch position. This must be called before computeBounds is called.
finalizeOutputConnection_Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.
finalizeHorizontalAlignment_Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.
getNegativeSpacing_Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.
finalizeVerticalAlignment_Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.
finalize_Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

Constructors

Constructor

new RenderInfo(renderer, block): RenderInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:76

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rendererRendererThe renderer in use.
blockBlockSvgThe block to measure.

Returns

RenderInfo

Overrides

RenderInfo.constructor

Properties

block_

block_: BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:49

Inherited from

RenderInfo.block_

outputConnection

outputConnection: 
  | OutputConnection
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:51

Inherited from

RenderInfo.outputConnection

isCollapsed

isCollapsed: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:53

Inherited from

RenderInfo.isCollapsed

isInsertionMarker

isInsertionMarker: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:54

Inherited from

RenderInfo.isInsertionMarker

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:55

Inherited from

RenderInfo.RTL

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:61

The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.height

widthWithChildren

widthWithChildren: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:64

The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.widthWithChildren

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:70

The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.width

statementEdge

statementEdge: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:71

Inherited from

RenderInfo.statementEdge

rows

rows: Row[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:74

An array of Row objects containing sizing information.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.rows

inputRows

inputRows: InputRow[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:77

An array of input rows on the block.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.inputRows

startX

startX: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:84

Inherited from

RenderInfo.startX

startY

startY: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:85

Inherited from

RenderInfo.startY

topRow

topRow: TopRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:61

Overrides

RenderInfo.topRow

bottomRow

bottomRow: BottomRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:62

Overrides

RenderInfo.bottomRow

constants_

constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:63

Overrides

RenderInfo.constants_

renderer_

renderer_: Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:64

The block renderer in use.

Overrides

RenderInfo.renderer_

isInline

isInline: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:66

Overrides

RenderInfo.isInline

isMultiRow

isMultiRow: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:67

hasStatementInput

hasStatementInput: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:68

rightSide

rightSide: RightConnectionShape | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:69

Methods

createRows_()

protected createRows_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:165

Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.createRows_

populateTopRow_()

protected populateTopRow_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:217

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.populateTopRow_

populateBottomRow_()

protected populateBottomRow_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:265

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.populateBottomRow_

addElemSpacing_()

protected addElemSpacing_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:381

Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.addElemSpacing_

computeBounds_()

protected computeBounds_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:472

Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.computeBounds_

alignRowElements_()

protected alignRowElements_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:516

Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.alignRowElements_

alignStatementRow_()

protected alignStatementRow_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:585

Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowInputRowThe statement row to resize.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.alignStatementRow_

addRowSpacing_()

protected addRowSpacing_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:609

Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.addRowSpacing_

makeSpacerRow_()

protected makeSpacerRow_(prev, next): SpacerRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:628

Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevRowThe previous row.
nextRowThe next row.

Returns

SpacerRow

The newly created spacer row.

Inherited from

RenderInfo.makeSpacerRow_

recordElemPositions_()

protected recordElemPositions_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:700

Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row containing the elements.

Returns

void

Inherited from

RenderInfo.recordElemPositions_

getMeasureableForConnection()

getMeasureableForConnection(conn): Connection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:753

Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterType
connRenderedConnection

Returns

Connection | null

Inherited from

RenderInfo.getMeasureableForConnection

getRenderer()

getRenderer(): Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:123

Get the block renderer in use.

Returns

Renderer

The block renderer in use.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getRenderer

measure()

measure(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:127

Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Returns

void

Overrides

RenderInfo.measure

shouldStartNewRow_()

shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:138

Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currInputInputThe current input.
prevInputInputThe previous input.

Returns

boolean

True if the current input should be rendered on a new row.

Overrides

RenderInfo.shouldStartNewRow_

getDesiredRowWidth_()

getDesiredRowWidth_(row): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:167

Calculate the desired width of an input row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe input row.

Returns

number

The desired width of the input row.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getDesiredRowWidth_

getInRowSpacing_()

getInRowSpacing_(prev, next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:176

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevMeasurable | nullThe element before the spacer.
nextMeasurable | nullThe element after the spacer.

Returns

number

The size of the spacing between the two elements.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getInRowSpacing_

getSpacerRowHeight_()

getSpacerRowHeight_(prev, next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:217

Calculate the height of a spacer row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevRowThe row before the spacer.
nextRowThe row after the spacer.

Returns

number

The desired height of the spacer row between these two rows.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getSpacerRowHeight_

getSpacerRowWidth_()

getSpacerRowWidth_(prev, next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:265

Calculate the width of a spacer row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevRowThe row before the spacer.
nextRowThe row after the spacer.

Returns

number

The desired width of the spacer row between these two rows.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getSpacerRowWidth_

getElemCenterline_()

getElemCenterline_(row, elem): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:276

Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row containing the element.
elemMeasurableThe element to place.

Returns

number

The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.

Overrides

RenderInfo.getElemCenterline_

addInput_()

addInput_(input, activeRow): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:297

Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputInputThe input to record information about.
activeRowRowThe row that is currently being populated.

Returns

void

Overrides

RenderInfo.addInput_

addAlignmentPadding_()

addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:323

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to add padding to.
missingSpacenumberHow much padding to add.

Returns

void

Overrides

RenderInfo.addAlignmentPadding_

adjustXPosition_()

protected adjustXPosition_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:352

Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first row past the notch position. This must be called before computeBounds is called.

Returns

void

finalizeOutputConnection_()

protected finalizeOutputConnection_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:415

Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.

Returns

void

finalizeHorizontalAlignment_()

protected finalizeHorizontalAlignment_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:472

Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.

Returns

void

getNegativeSpacing_()

protected getNegativeSpacing_(elem): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:526

Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elemMeasurableThe first or last element on a block.

Returns

number

The amount of spacing to reduce the first or last spacer.

finalizeVerticalAlignment_()

protected finalizeVerticalAlignment_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:610

Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.

Returns

void

finalize_()

finalize_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:673

Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

Returns

void

Overrides

RenderInfo.finalize_