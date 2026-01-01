Class: RenderInfo
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:60
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block_
|-
|outputConnection
|-
|isCollapsed
|-
|isInsertionMarker
|-
|RTL
|-
|height
|The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
|widthWithChildren
|The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
|width
|The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
|statementEdge
|-
|rows
|An array of Row objects containing sizing information.
|inputRows
|An array of input rows on the block.
|startX
|-
|startY
|-
|topRow
|-
|bottomRow
|-
|constants_
|-
|renderer_
|The block renderer in use.
|isInline
|-
|isMultiRow
|-
|hasStatementInput
|-
|rightSide
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|createRows_
|Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
|populateTopRow_
|Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
|populateBottomRow_
|Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
|addElemSpacing_
|Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
|computeBounds_
|Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
|alignRowElements_
|Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
|alignStatementRow_
|Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
|addRowSpacing_
|Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
|makeSpacerRow_
|Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
|recordElemPositions_
|Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
|getMeasureableForConnection
|Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
|getRenderer
|Get the block renderer in use.
|measure
|Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
|shouldStartNewRow_
|Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
|getDesiredRowWidth_
|Calculate the desired width of an input row.
|getInRowSpacing_
|Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
|getSpacerRowHeight_
|Calculate the height of a spacer row.
|getSpacerRowWidth_
|Calculate the width of a spacer row.
|getElemCenterline_
|Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
|addInput_
|Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
|addAlignmentPadding_
|Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
|adjustXPosition_
|Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first row past the notch position. This must be called before
computeBounds is called.
|finalizeOutputConnection_
|Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.
|finalizeHorizontalAlignment_
|Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.
|getNegativeSpacing_
|Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.
|finalizeVerticalAlignment_
|Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.
|finalize_
|Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
Constructors
Constructor
new RenderInfo(renderer, block): RenderInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:76
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
renderer
Renderer
|The renderer in use.
block
BlockSvg
|The block to measure.
Returns
RenderInfo
Overrides
Properties
block_
block_: BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:49
Inherited from
outputConnection
outputConnection:
| OutputConnection
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:51
Inherited from
isCollapsed
isCollapsed: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:53
Inherited from
isInsertionMarker
isInsertionMarker: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:54
Inherited from
RTL
RTL: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:55
Inherited from
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:61
The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
Inherited from
widthWithChildren
widthWithChildren: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:64
The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
Inherited from
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:70
The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
Inherited from
statementEdge
statementEdge: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:71
Inherited from
rows
rows: Row[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:74
An array of Row objects containing sizing information.
Inherited from
inputRows
inputRows: InputRow[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:77
An array of input rows on the block.
Inherited from
startX
startX: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:84
Inherited from
startY
startY: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:85
Inherited from
topRow
topRow: TopRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:61
Overrides
bottomRow
bottomRow: BottomRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:62
Overrides
constants_
constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:63
Overrides
renderer_
renderer_: Renderer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:64
The block renderer in use.
Overrides
isInline
isInline: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:66
Overrides
isMultiRow
isMultiRow: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:67
hasStatementInput
hasStatementInput: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:68
rightSide
rightSide: RightConnectionShape | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:69
Methods
createRows_()
protected createRows_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:165
Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
Returns
void
Inherited from
populateTopRow_()
protected populateTopRow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:217
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
Returns
void
Inherited from
populateBottomRow_()
protected populateBottomRow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:265
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
Returns
void
Inherited from
addElemSpacing_()
protected addElemSpacing_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:381
Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
Returns
void
Inherited from
computeBounds_()
protected computeBounds_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:472
Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
Returns
void
Inherited from
alignRowElements_()
protected alignRowElements_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:516
Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
Returns
void
Inherited from
alignStatementRow_()
protected alignStatementRow_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:585
Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
InputRow
|The statement row to resize.
Returns
void
Inherited from
addRowSpacing_()
protected addRowSpacing_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:609
Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
Returns
void
Inherited from
makeSpacerRow_()
protected makeSpacerRow_(prev, next): SpacerRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:628
Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Row
|The previous row.
next
Row
|The next row.
Returns
The newly created spacer row.
Inherited from
recordElemPositions_()
protected recordElemPositions_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:700
Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row containing the elements.
Returns
void
Inherited from
RenderInfo.
recordElemPositions_
getMeasureableForConnection()
getMeasureableForConnection(conn): Connection | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:753
Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
conn
RenderedConnection
Returns
Connection |
null
Inherited from
RenderInfo.
getMeasureableForConnection
getRenderer()
getRenderer(): Renderer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:123
Get the block renderer in use.
Returns
The block renderer in use.
Overrides
measure()
measure(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:127
Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Returns
void
Overrides
shouldStartNewRow_()
shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:138
Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
currInput
Input
|The current input.
prevInput
Input
|The previous input.
Returns
boolean
True if the current input should be rendered on a new row.
Overrides
getDesiredRowWidth_()
getDesiredRowWidth_(row): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:167
Calculate the desired width of an input row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The input row.
Returns
number
The desired width of the input row.
Overrides
RenderInfo.
getDesiredRowWidth_
getInRowSpacing_()
getInRowSpacing_(prev, next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:176
Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Measurable |
null
|The element before the spacer.
next
Measurable |
null
|The element after the spacer.
Returns
number
The size of the spacing between the two elements.
Overrides
getSpacerRowHeight_()
getSpacerRowHeight_(prev, next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:217
Calculate the height of a spacer row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Row
|The row before the spacer.
next
Row
|The row after the spacer.
Returns
number
The desired height of the spacer row between these two rows.
Overrides
RenderInfo.
getSpacerRowHeight_
getSpacerRowWidth_()
getSpacerRowWidth_(prev, next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:265
Calculate the width of a spacer row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Row
|The row before the spacer.
next
Row
|The row after the spacer.
Returns
number
The desired width of the spacer row between these two rows.
Overrides
getElemCenterline_()
getElemCenterline_(row, elem): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:276
Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row containing the element.
elem
Measurable
|The element to place.
Returns
number
The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.
Overrides
addInput_()
addInput_(input, activeRow): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:297
Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
input
Input
|The input to record information about.
activeRow
Row
|The row that is currently being populated.
Returns
void
Overrides
addAlignmentPadding_()
addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:323
Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row to add padding to.
missingSpace
number
|How much padding to add.
Returns
void
Overrides
RenderInfo.
addAlignmentPadding_
adjustXPosition_()
protected adjustXPosition_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:352
Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first
row past the notch position. This must be called before
computeBounds
is called.
Returns
void
finalizeOutputConnection_()
protected finalizeOutputConnection_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:415
Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.
Returns
void
finalizeHorizontalAlignment_()
protected finalizeHorizontalAlignment_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:472
Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.
Returns
void
getNegativeSpacing_()
protected getNegativeSpacing_(elem): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:526
Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
elem
Measurable
|The first or last element on a block.
Returns
number
The amount of spacing to reduce the first or last spacer.
finalizeVerticalAlignment_()
protected finalizeVerticalAlignment_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:610
Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.
Returns
void
finalize_()
finalize_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/info.ts:673
Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
Returns
void