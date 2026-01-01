Class: TopRow
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/measurables/top_row.ts:21
An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|type
|-
|elements
|An array of elements contained in this row.
|height
|The height of the row.
|width
|The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
|minHeight
|The minimum height of the row.
|minWidth
|The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
|widthWithConnectedBlocks
|The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
|yPos
|The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
|xPos
|The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
|hasExternalInput
|Whether the row has any external inputs.
|hasStatement
|Whether the row has any statement inputs.
|statementEdge
|Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
|hasInlineInput
|Whether the row has any inline inputs.
|hasDummyInput
|Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
|hasJaggedEdge
|Whether the row has a jagged edge.
|notchOffset
|-
|align
|Alignment of the row.
|constants_
|-
|capline
|The starting point for drawing the row, in the y direction. This allows us to draw hats and similar shapes that don't start at the origin. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
|ascenderHeight
|How much the row extends up above its capline.
|hasPreviousConnection
|Whether the block has a previous connection.
|connection
|The previous connection on the block, if any.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getLastInput
|Get the last input on this row, if it has one.
|getFirstSpacer
|Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
|getLastSpacer
|Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.
|measure
|Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
|startsWithElemSpacer
|Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
|endsWithElemSpacer
|Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
|hasLeftSquareCorner
|Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
|hasRightSquareCorner
|Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
Constructors
Constructor
new TopRow(constants): TopRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/measurables/top_row.ts:25
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
constants
ConstantProvider
|The rendering constants provider.
Returns
TopRow
Overrides
Properties
type
type: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20
Inherited from
elements
elements: Measurable[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25
An array of elements contained in this row.
Inherited from
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30
The height of the row.
Inherited from
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
Inherited from
minHeight
minHeight: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41
The minimum height of the row.
Inherited from
minWidth
minWidth: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47
The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
Inherited from
widthWithConnectedBlocks
widthWithConnectedBlocks: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
Inherited from
TopRow.
widthWithConnectedBlocks
yPos
yPos: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59
The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
Inherited from
xPos
xPos: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65
The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
Inherited from
hasExternalInput
hasExternalInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70
Whether the row has any external inputs.
Inherited from
hasStatement
hasStatement: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75
Whether the row has any statement inputs.
Inherited from
statementEdge
statementEdge: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82
Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
Inherited from
hasInlineInput
hasInlineInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87
Whether the row has any inline inputs.
Inherited from
hasDummyInput
hasDummyInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92
Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
Inherited from
hasJaggedEdge
hasJaggedEdge: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97
Whether the row has a jagged edge.
Inherited from
notchOffset
notchOffset: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98
Inherited from
align
align: number | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103
Alignment of the row.
Inherited from
constants_
protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105
Inherited from
capline
capline: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:29
The starting point for drawing the row, in the y direction. This allows us to draw hats and similar shapes that don't start at the origin. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
Inherited from
ascenderHeight
ascenderHeight: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:32
How much the row extends up above its capline.
Inherited from
hasPreviousConnection
hasPreviousConnection: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:35
Whether the block has a previous connection.
Inherited from
connection
connection:
| PreviousConnection
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:38
The previous connection on the block, if any.
Inherited from
Methods
getLastInput()
getLastInput():
| InputConnection
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125
Get the last input on this row, if it has one.
Returns
|
InputConnection
|
null
The last input on the row, or null.
Inherited from
getFirstSpacer()
getFirstSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166
Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
Returns
InRowSpacer |
null
The first spacer element on this row.
Inherited from
getLastSpacer()
getLastSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181
Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.
Returns
InRowSpacer |
null
The last spacer element on this row.
Inherited from
measure()
measure(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:79
Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
Returns
void
Inherited from
startsWithElemSpacer()
startsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/top_row.ts:101
Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
Returns
boolean
Whether the row should start with a spacer.
Inherited from
endsWithElemSpacer()
endsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/measurables/top_row.ts:29
Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
Returns
boolean
Whether the row should end with a spacer.
Overrides
hasLeftSquareCorner()
hasLeftSquareCorner(block): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/measurables/top_row.ts:34
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
block
BlockSvg
Returns
boolean
Overrides
hasRightSquareCorner()
hasRightSquareCorner(block): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/zelos/measurables/top_row.ts:43
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
block
BlockSvg
Returns
boolean