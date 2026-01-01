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Type Alias: FieldCheckboxValidator

type FieldCheckboxValidator = FieldValidator<CheckboxBool>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_checkbox.ts:322

A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.

See

https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/validators/#return-values

Param

newValue

The value to be validated.

Returns

One of three instructions for setting the new value: T, null, or undefined.

  • T to set this function's returned value instead of newValue.

  • null to invoke doValueInvalid_ and not set a value.

  • undefined to set newValue as is.