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Type Alias: FieldTextInputValidator

type FieldTextInputValidator = FieldInputValidator < string > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:136

A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.

https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/validators/#return-values

newValue

The value to be validated.

One of three instructions for setting the new value: T , null , or undefined .