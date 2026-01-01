Type Alias: FieldValidator<T>
type FieldValidator<T> = (newValue) => T | null | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:62
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
|Default type
T
any
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newValue
T
|The value to be validated.
Returns
T |
null |
undefined
One of three instructions for setting the new value:
T,
null,
or
undefined.
-
Tto set this function's returned value instead of
newValue.
-
nullto invoke
doValueInvalid_and not set a value.
-
undefinedto set
newValueas is.
See
https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/validators/#return-values