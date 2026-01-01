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Type Alias: FieldValidator<T>

type FieldValidator < T > = ( newValue ) => T | null | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:62

A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.

Type Parameter Default type T any

Parameter Type Description newValue T The value to be validated.

T | null | undefined

One of three instructions for setting the new value: T , null , or undefined .

T to set this function's returned value instead of newValue .

null to invoke doValueInvalid_ and not set a value.

undefined to set newValue as is.

https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/validators/#return-values