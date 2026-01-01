Type Alias: ReturnEphemeralFocus
type ReturnEphemeralFocus = (restoreFocus?) => void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/focus_manager.ts:22
Type declaration for returning focus to FocusManager upon completing an
ephemeral UI flow (such as a dialog). Normally, the FocusManager will refocus
the previously-focused element. If callers do not wish for the FocusManager
to do so, they may call this method with
restoreFocus set to false to
prevent automatic refocusing and leave focus where it is.
See FocusManager.takeEphemeralFocus for more details.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
restoreFocus?
boolean
Returns
void