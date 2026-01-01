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Type Alias: ReturnEphemeralFocus

type ReturnEphemeralFocus = ( restoreFocus ? ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/focus_manager.ts:22

Type declaration for returning focus to FocusManager upon completing an ephemeral UI flow (such as a dialog). Normally, the FocusManager will refocus the previously-focused element. If callers do not wish for the FocusManager to do so, they may call this method with restoreFocus set to false to prevent automatic refocusing and leave focus where it is.

See FocusManager.takeEphemeralFocus for more details.

Parameter Type restoreFocus? boolean