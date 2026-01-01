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Variable: defineBlocksWithJsonArray

const defineBlocksWithJsonArray : ( jsonArray ) => void = common . defineBlocksWithJsonArray ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:334

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Parameter Type Description jsonArray any [] An array of JSON block definitions.

void

jsonArray

An array of JSON block definitions.

Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray