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Variable: defineBlocksWithJsonArray

const defineBlocksWithJsonArray: (jsonArray) => void = common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:334

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
jsonArrayany[]An array of JSON block definitions.

Returns

void

Param

jsonArray

An array of JSON block definitions.

See

Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray