Variable: defineBlocksWithJsonArray
const defineBlocksWithJsonArray: (jsonArray) => void = common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:334
Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
jsonArray
any[]
|An array of JSON block definitions.
Returns
void
Param
jsonArray
An array of JSON block definitions.
See
Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray