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Variable: getMainWorkspace

const getMainWorkspace: () => Workspace = common.getMainWorkspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:320

Returns the main workspace. Returns the last used main workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.

Returns the last used top level workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.

Returns

Workspace

The main workspace.

See

Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace