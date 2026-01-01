Variable: getMainWorkspace
const getMainWorkspace: () => Workspace = common.getMainWorkspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:320
Returns the main workspace. Returns the last used main workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.
Returns the last used top level workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.
Returns
The main workspace.
See
Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace