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Variable: getMainWorkspace

const getMainWorkspace : ( ) => Workspace = common . getMainWorkspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:320

Returns the main workspace. Returns the last used main workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.

Returns the last used top level workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.

Workspace

The main workspace.

Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace