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Variable: setParentContainer

const setParentContainer: (newParent) => void = common.setParentContainer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:345

Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, dropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first Blockly.inject.

Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first Blockly.inject.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
newParentElementThe container element.

Returns

void

Param

container

The container element.

See

Blockly.common.setParentContainer