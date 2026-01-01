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Variable: setParentContainer

const setParentContainer : ( newParent ) => void = common . setParentContainer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:345

Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, dropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first Blockly.inject .

Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first Blockly.inject .

Parameter Type Description newParent Element The container element.

void

container

The container element.

Blockly.common.setParentContainer