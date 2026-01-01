Variable: setParentContainer
const setParentContainer: (newParent) => void = common.setParentContainer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:345
Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv,
dropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time
Blockly.inject
is called.
This method is a NOP if called after the first
Blockly.inject.
Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv,
DropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time
Blockly.inject
is called.
This method is a NOP if called after the first
Blockly.inject.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newParent
Element
|The container element.
Returns
void
Param
container
The container element.
See
Blockly.common.setParentContainer