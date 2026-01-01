Variable: svgResize
const svgResize: (workspace) => void = common.svgResize;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/blockly.ts:301
Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.
Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|Any workspace in the SVG.
Returns
void
Param
workspace
Any workspace in the SVG.
See
Blockly.common.svgResize