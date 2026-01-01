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blockly > Flyout

Flyout class

Class for a flyout.

Signature:

export declare abstract class Flyout extends DeleteArea implements IAutoHideable, IFlyout

Extends: DeleteArea

Implements: IAutoHideable, IFlyout

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(workspaceOptions)

Constructs a new instance of the Flyout class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

autoClose

boolean

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

contents

protected

FlyoutItem[]

List of flyout elements.

CORNER_RADIUS

readonly

number

Corner radius of the flyout background.

GAP_X

readonly

number

GAP_Y

readonly

number

height_

protected

number

Height of flyout.

inflaters

protected

Map<string, IFlyoutInflater>

Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

MARGIN

readonly

number

RTL

boolean

SCROLLBAR_MARGIN

readonly

number

Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.

svgBackground_

protected

SVGPathElement | null

The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.

svgGroup_

protected

SVGGElement | null

The root SVG group for the button or label.

tabWidth_

protected

readonly

number

toolboxPosition_

protected

number

width_

protected

number

Width of flyout.

workspace_

protected

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

autoHide(onlyClosePopups)

Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.

createDom(tagName)

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.

dispose()

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

getContents()

Get the list of elements of the current flyout.

getFlyoutScale()

Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.

getHeight()

Get the height of the flyout.

getInflaterForType(type)

protected

Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

getTargetWorkspace()

Get the target workspace inside the flyout.

getWidth()

Get the width of the flyout.

getWorkspace()

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

getX()

abstract

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

getY()

abstract

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

hide()

Hide and empty the flyout.

init(targetWorkspace)

Initializes the flyout.

isVisible()

Is the flyout visible?

layout_(contents)

protected

abstract

Lay out the elements in the flyout.

normalizeSeparators(contents)

protected

Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.

When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.

position()

abstract

Position the flyout.

positionAt_(width, height, x, y)

protected

Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

reflow()

Reflow flyout contents.

reflowInternal_()

protected

abstract

Compute bounds of flyout. For RTL: Lay out the elements right-aligned.

scrollToStart()

abstract

Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

setAutoClose(autoClose)

Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.

setContainerVisible(visible)

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

setContents(contents)

Store the list of elements on the flyout.

setMetrics_(xyRatio)

protected

abstract

Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

setVisible(visible)

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

show(flyoutDef)

Show and populate the flyout.

updateAriaContext()

protected

Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.

wheel_(e)

protected

abstract

Scroll the flyout.