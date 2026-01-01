Flyout class

autoHide(onlyClosePopups) Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.

createDom(tagName) Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.

dispose() Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

getContents() Get the list of elements of the current flyout.

getFlyoutScale() Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.

getHeight() Get the height of the flyout.

getInflaterForType(type) protected Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

getTargetWorkspace() Get the target workspace inside the flyout.

getWidth() Get the width of the flyout.

getWorkspace() Get the workspace inside the flyout.

getX() abstract Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

getY() abstract Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

hide() Hide and empty the flyout.

init(targetWorkspace) Initializes the flyout.

isVisible() Is the flyout visible?

layout_(contents) protected abstract Lay out the elements in the flyout.

normalizeSeparators(contents) protected Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed. When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.

position() abstract Position the flyout.

positionAt_(width, height, x, y) protected Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

reflow() Reflow flyout contents.

reflowInternal_() protected abstract Compute bounds of flyout. For RTL: Lay out the elements right-aligned.

scrollToStart() abstract Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

setAutoClose(autoClose) Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.

setContainerVisible(visible) Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

setContents(contents) Store the list of elements on the flyout.

setMetrics_(xyRatio) protected abstract Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

setVisible(visible) Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

show(flyoutDef) Show and populate the flyout.

updateAriaContext() protected Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.