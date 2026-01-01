blockly package

BlocklyOptions Blockly options.

FieldCheckboxConfig Config options for the checkbox field.

FieldCheckboxFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the checkbox field.

FieldConfig Extra configuration options for the base field.

FieldDropdownFromJsonConfig fromJson config for the dropdown field.

FieldImageConfig Config options for the image field.

FieldImageFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the image field.

FieldLabelConfig Config options for the label field.

FieldLabelFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the label field.

FieldNumberConfig Config options for the number field.

FieldNumberFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the number field.

FieldTextInputFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the text input field.

FieldVariableConfig Config options for the variable field.

FieldVariableFromJsonConfig fromJson config options for the variable field.

IAutoHideable Interface for a component that can be automatically hidden.

IBoundedElement A bounded element interface.

IBubble A bubble interface.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem Interface for an item in the toolbox that can be collapsed.

IComponent The interface for a workspace component that can be registered with the ComponentManager.

IConnectionChecker Class for connection type checking logic.

IConnectionPreviewer Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.

IDeletable The interface for an object that can be deleted.

IDeleteArea Interface for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.

IDraggable Represents an object that can be dragged.

IDragTarget Interface for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.

IFlyout Interface for a flyout.

IFocusableNode Represents anything that can have input focus.

IFocusableTree Represents a tree of focusable elements with its own active/passive focus context. Note that focus is handled by FocusManager, and tree implementations can have at most one IFocusableNode focused at one time. If the tree itself has focus, then the tree's focused node is considered 'active' ('passive' if another tree has focus). Focus is shared between one or more trees, where each tree can have exactly one active or passive node (and only one active node can exist on the whole page at any given time). The idea of passive focus is to provide context to users on where their focus will be restored upon navigating back to a previously focused tree. Note that if the tree's current focused node (passive or active) is needed, FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusedNode can be used. Note that if specific nodes are needed to be retrieved for this tree, either use lookUpFocusableNode or FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusableNodeFor.

IKeyboardAccessible An interface for an object that handles keyboard shortcuts.

ImageProperties Definition of a human-readable image dropdown option.

IMetricsManager Interface for a metrics manager.

IMovable The interface for an object that is movable.

INavigationPolicy A set of rules that specify where keyboard navigation should proceed.

IPaster An object that can paste data into a workspace.

IPositionable Interface for a component that is positioned on top of the workspace.

IRegistrable The interface for a Blockly component that can be registered.

ISelectable The interface for an object that is selectable. Implementations are generally expected to use their implementations of onNodeFocus() and onNodeBlur() to call setSelected() with themselves and null, respectively, in order to ensure that selections are correctly updated and the selection change event is fired.

ISelectableToolboxItem Interface for an item in the toolbox that can be selected.

IStyleable Interface for an object that a style can be added to.

IToolbox Interface for a toolbox.

IToolboxItem Interface for an item in the toolbox.

IVariableBackedParameterModel Interface for a parameter model that holds a variable model.

IVariableMap Variable maps are container objects responsible for storing and managing the set of variables referenced on a workspace. Any of these methods may define invariants about which names and types are legal, and throw if they are not met.

IVariableState Represents the state of a given variable.

JsonBlockDefinition Defines the JSON structure for a block definition.