blockly package
Classes
Class
Description
Class for one block. Not normally called directly, workspace.newBlock() is preferred.
Class responsible for creating blocks for flyouts.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a block.
Class for a block's SVG representation. Not normally called directly, workspace.newBlock() is preferred.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a Bubble.
Class responsible for creating buttons for flyouts.
Class for a code generator that translates the blocks into a language.
Class for a category in a toolbox that can be collapsed.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a CommentBarButton.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a comment editor. This is a no-op placeholder (other than isNavigable/isApplicable) since comment editors handle their own navigation when editing ends.
Manager for all items registered with the workspace.
Class for a connection between blocks.
Class for connection type checking logic.
Database of connections. Connections are stored in order of their vertical component. This way connections in an area may be looked up quickly using a binary search.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a connection.
Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.
Abstract class for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.
Abstract class for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.
Class for a checkbox field.
Class for an editable dropdown field.
Class for an image on a block.
Class for a non-editable, non-serializable text field.
Class for a non-editable, serializable text field.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a field.
Class for an editable number field.
Class for an editable text field.
Class for a variable's dropdown field.
Class for a button or label in the flyout.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout button.
Representation of an item displayed in a flyout.
Calculates metrics for a flyout's workspace. The metrics are mainly used to size scrollbars for the flyout.
Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a flyout.
Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.
A helper utility for IFocusableTree implementations to aid with common tree traversals.
A per-page singleton that manages Blockly focus across one or more IFocusableTrees, and bidirectionally synchronizes this focus with the DOM.
Callers that wish to explicitly change input focus for select Blockly components on the page should use the focus functions in this manager.
The manager is responsible for handling focus events from the DOM (which may may arise from users clicking on page elements) and ensuring that corresponding IFocusableNodes are clearly marked as actively/passively highlighted in the same way that this would be represented with calls to focusNode().
Class for one gesture.
Class for a workspace's grid.
Class for a flyout.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an icon.
Class for an input with optional fields.
Class responsible for coordinating keyboard-driven moves with the workspace and dragging system.
The KeyboardNavigationController handles coordinating Blockly-wide keyboard navigation behavior, such as enabling/disabling full cursor visualization.
Class responsible for creating labels for flyouts.
A basic menu class.
Class representing an item in a menu.
The manager for all workspace metrics calculations.
Four-way arrow indicator attached to a workspace element to indicate that it is being moved.
Class for a database of entity names (variables, procedures, etc).
Class responsible for determining where focus should move in response to keyboard navigation commands.
Parse the user-specified options, using reasonable defaults where behaviour is unspecified.
Class for a connection between blocks that may be rendered on screen.
Class for a pure SVG scrollbar. This technique offers a scrollbar that is guaranteed to work, but may not look or behave like the system's scrollbars.
Class for a pair of scrollbars. Horizontal and vertical.
Class responsible for creating separators for flyouts.
Class for the registry of keyboard shortcuts. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ShortcutRegistry.registry.
Class for a theme.
Class for storing and updating a workspace's theme and UI components.
Class that allows for showing and dismissing temporary notifications.
Class for a Toolbox. Creates the toolbox's DOM.
Class for a category in a toolbox.
Class for an item in the toolbox.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a toolbox item.
Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a toolbox.
Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.
Class for a trash can.
Represents an error where the field is trying to access its block or information about its block before it has actually been attached to said block.
Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.
Class for a variable model. Holds information for the variable including name, ID, and type.
Class for a flyout.
Class for a workspace. This is a data structure that contains blocks. There is no UI, and can be created headlessly.
Class for loading, storing, and playing audio for a workspace.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an RenderedWorkspaceComment.
Class for a workspace dragger. It moves the workspace around when it is being dragged by a mouse or touch.
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a workspace.
Class for a workspace. This is an onscreen area with optional trashcan, scrollbars, bubbles, and dragging.
Class for a zoom controls.
Abstract Classes
Abstract Class
Description
Abstract class for an editable field.
T - The value stored on the field.
Class for a flyout.
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Enum for the type of a connection or input.
Cardinal directions in which a move can proceed.
Representation of the direction of travel within a navigation context.
Functions
Function
Description
Convenience function for FocusManager.getFocusManager.
Type guard that checks whether the given object is a IHasBubble.
Close tooltips, context menus, dropdown selections, etc.
Inject a Blockly editor into the specified container element (usually a div).
Returns whether or not the given object conforms to IBoundedElement.
Returns whether the given object is an IDeletable.
Returns whether the given object is an IDraggable or not.
Type guard that checks whether the given object is an IIcon.
Checks whether the given object is an ISelectable.
Type guard that checks whether the given object is a ISerializable.
Returns whether the given object is a variable holder or not.
Returns the next navigable item relative to the provided block child.
Sets the locale (i.e. the localized messages/block-text/etc) to the given locale.
This is not useful/necessary when loading from a script tag, because the messages are automatically cluged into the Blockly.Msg object. But we provide it in both the script-tag and non-script-tag contexts so that the tscompiler can properly create our type definition files.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
Blockly options.
Config options for the checkbox field.
fromJson config options for the checkbox field.
Extra configuration options for the base field.
fromJson config for the dropdown field.
Config options for the image field.
fromJson config options for the image field.
Config options for the label field.
fromJson config options for the label field.
Config options for the number field.
fromJson config options for the number field.
fromJson config options for the text input field.
Config options for the variable field.
fromJson config options for the variable field.
Interface for a component that can be automatically hidden.
A bounded element interface.
A bubble interface.
Interface for an item in the toolbox that can be collapsed.
The interface for a workspace component that can be registered with the ComponentManager.
Class for connection type checking logic.
Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.
The interface for an object that can be deleted.
Interface for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.
Represents an object that can be dragged.
Interface for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.
Interface for a flyout.
Represents anything that can have input focus.
Represents a tree of focusable elements with its own active/passive focus context.
Note that focus is handled by FocusManager, and tree implementations can have at most one IFocusableNode focused at one time. If the tree itself has focus, then the tree's focused node is considered 'active' ('passive' if another tree has focus).
Focus is shared between one or more trees, where each tree can have exactly one active or passive node (and only one active node can exist on the whole page at any given time). The idea of passive focus is to provide context to users on where their focus will be restored upon navigating back to a previously focused tree.
Note that if the tree's current focused node (passive or active) is needed, FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusedNode can be used.
Note that if specific nodes are needed to be retrieved for this tree, either use lookUpFocusableNode or FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusableNodeFor.
An interface for an object that handles keyboard shortcuts.
Definition of a human-readable image dropdown option.
Interface for a metrics manager.
The interface for an object that is movable.
A set of rules that specify where keyboard navigation should proceed.
An object that can paste data into a workspace.
Interface for a component that is positioned on top of the workspace.
The interface for a Blockly component that can be registered.
The interface for an object that is selectable.
Implementations are generally expected to use their implementations of onNodeFocus() and onNodeBlur() to call setSelected() with themselves and null, respectively, in order to ensure that selections are correctly updated and the selection change event is fired.
Interface for an item in the toolbox that can be selected.
Interface for an object that a style can be added to.
Interface for a toolbox.
Interface for an item in the toolbox.
Interface for a parameter model that holds a variable model.
Variable maps are container objects responsible for storing and managing the set of variables referenced on a workspace.
Any of these methods may define invariants about which names and types are legal, and throw if they are not met.
Represents the state of a given variable.
Defines the JSON structure for a block definition.
Display/configuration options for a toast notification.
Namespaces
Namespace
Description
Variables
Variable
Description
A mapping of block type names to block prototype objects.
Object holding all the values on Blockly that we expect developers to be able to change.
Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
Returns the main workspace. Returns the last used main workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.
Returns the currently selected copyable object.
Singleton instance of the keyboard navigation controller.
A dictionary of localised messages.
String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with procedure blocks.
Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, dropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time
Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.
String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks.
String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks.
Blockly core version. This constant is overridden by the build script (npm run build) to the value of the version in package.json. This is done by the Closure Compiler in the buildCompressed gulp task.
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
Config options for the dropdown field.
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
Config options for the text input field.
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value before they are set.
Either an array of menu options or a function that generates an array of menu options for FieldDropdown or its descendants.
A function that generates an array of menu options for FieldDropdown or its descendants.
An individual option in the dropdown menu. Can be either the string literal
Type declaration for returning focus to FocusManager upon completing an ephemeral UI flow (such as a dialog). Normally, the FocusManager will refocus the previously-focused element. If callers do not wish for the FocusManager to do so, they may call this method with
See FocusManager.takeEphemeralFocus for more details.