Skip to main content

blockly > FieldDropdown

FieldDropdown class

Class for an editable dropdown field.

Signature:

export declare class FieldDropdown extends Field<string>

Extends: Field<string>

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(menuGenerator, validator, config)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldDropdown class

(constructor)(menuGenerator)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldDropdown class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

ARROW_CHAR

static

string

clickTarget_

SVGElement | null

IMAGE_Y_OFFSET

protected

static

number

The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected.

IMAGE_Y_PADDING

protected

static

number

The total vertical padding above and below an image.

isInitialized

boolean

True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.

menu_

protected

Menu | null

The dropdown menu.

menuGenerator_?

protected

MenuGenerator

(Optional)

SEPARATOR

static

readonly

(not declared)

Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items.

SERIALIZABLE

boolean

Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

applyColour()

Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block.

createSVGArrow_()

protected

Create an SVG based arrow.

createTextArrow_()

protected

Create a tspan based arrow.

doClassValidation_(newValue)

protected

Ensure that the input value is a valid language-neutral option.

doClassValidation_(newValue)

protected

doValueUpdate_(newValue)

protected

Update the value of this dropdown field.

dropdownDispose_()

protected

Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor.

getAriaTypeName()

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

getAriaValue()

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

getOptions(useCache)

Return a list of the options for this dropdown.

getText_()

protected

Use the getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. Get the selected option text. If the selected option is an image we return the image alt text. If the selected option is an HTMLElement, return the title, ariaLabel, or innerText of the element.

If you use HTMLElement options in Node.js and call this function, ensure that you are supplying an implementation of HTMLElement, such as through jsdom-global.

initView()

Create the block UI for this dropdown.

isFullBlockField()

This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block).

isOptionListDynamic()

onItemSelected_(menu, menuItem)

protected

Handle the selection of an item in the dropdown menu.

recomputeAriaContext()

Sets additional aria state.

render_()

protected

Draws the border with the correct width.

setOptions(menuGenerator)

Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list.

shouldAddBorderRect_()

protected

Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect.

showEditor_(e)

protected

Create a dropdown menu under the text.

trimOptions(options)

protected

Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels.

validateOptions(options)

protected

Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list.