FieldDropdown class
Class for an editable dropdown field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldDropdown extends Field<string>
Extends: Field<string>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
SVGElement | null
number
The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected.
number
The total vertical padding above and below an image.
boolean
True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.
Menu | null
The dropdown menu.
(Optional)
(not declared)
Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items.
boolean
Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block.
Create an SVG based arrow.
Create a tspan based arrow.
Ensure that the input value is a valid language-neutral option.
Update the value of this dropdown field.
Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.
Return a list of the options for this dropdown.
Use the
If you use HTMLElement options in Node.js and call this function, ensure that you are supplying an implementation of HTMLElement, such as through jsdom-global.
Create the block UI for this dropdown.
This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block).
Handle the selection of an item in the dropdown menu.
Sets additional aria state.
Draws the border with the correct width.
Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list.
Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect.
Create a dropdown menu under the text.
Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels.
Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list.