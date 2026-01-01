Toolbox class
Class for a Toolbox. Creates the toolbox's DOM.
Signature:
export declare class Toolbox extends DeleteArea implements IAutoHideable, IKeyboardAccessible, IStyleable, IToolbox, IFocusableNode
Extends: DeleteArea
Implements: IAutoHideable, IKeyboardAccessible, IStyleable, IToolbox, IFocusableNode
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Array holding info needed to unbind event handlers. Used for disposing. Ex: [[node, name, func], [node, name, func]].
Map<string, IToolboxItem>
Map from ID to the corresponding toolbox item.
HTMLDivElement | null
The HTML container for the contents of a toolbox.
number
The height of the toolbox.
HTMLDivElement | null
The HTML container for the toolbox.
string
The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
boolean
Whether the Toolbox is visible.
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The previously selected item.
boolean
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The currently selected item.
number
The width of the toolbox.
The workspace this toolbox is on.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds an item to the toolbox.
Adds event listeners to the toolbox container div.
Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Unhighlights any previously selected item.
Creates the container div for the toolbox.
Creates the container for all the contents in the toolbox.
Creates the DOM for the toolbox.
Creates the flyout based on the toolbox layout.
Deselects the given item, marks it as unselected, and updates aria state.
Disposes of this toolbox.
Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
Gets the toolbox flyout.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Gets the height of the toolbox.
Returns the Navigator instance to use to move between items in this toolbox.
See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.
Gets the previously selected item.
See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.
See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.
Gets the selected item.
Gets the toolbox item with the given ID.
Gets the items in the toolbox.
Gets the width of the toolbox.
Gets the workspace for the toolbox.
Initializes the toolbox
Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal.
See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.
Handles on click events for when the toolbox or toolbox items are clicked.
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
Handles key down events for the toolbox.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.
See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.
Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl.
Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures.
Adds all the toolbox items to the toolbox.
Selects the given item, marks it selected, and updates aria state.
Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items.
Sets the given item as selected. No-op if the item is not selectable.
Shows or hides the toolbox.
Decides whether the old item should be deselected.
Decides whether the new item should be selected.
Adds or removes the CSS style of the cursor over the toolbox based whether the block or bubble over it is expected to be deleted if dropped (using the internal this.wouldDelete_ property).
Decides whether to hide or show the flyout depending on the selected item.
Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.