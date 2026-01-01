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blockly > Toolbox

Toolbox class

Class for a Toolbox. Creates the toolbox's DOM.

Signature:

export declare class Toolbox extends DeleteArea implements IAutoHideable, IKeyboardAccessible, IStyleable, IToolbox, IFocusableNode

Extends: DeleteArea

Implements: IAutoHideable, IKeyboardAccessible, IStyleable, IToolbox, IFocusableNode

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(workspace)

Constructs a new instance of the Toolbox class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

boundEvents_

protected

browserEvents.Data[]

Array holding info needed to unbind event handlers. Used for disposing. Ex: [[node, name, func], [node, name, func]].

contents

protected

Map<string, IToolboxItem>

Map from ID to the corresponding toolbox item.

contentsDiv_

protected

HTMLDivElement | null

The HTML container for the contents of a toolbox.

height_

protected

number

The height of the toolbox.

HtmlDiv

HTMLDivElement | null

The HTML container for the toolbox.

id

string

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

isVisible_

protected

boolean

Whether the Toolbox is visible.

previouslySelectedItem_

protected

ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The previously selected item.

RTL

boolean

selectedItem_

protected

ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The currently selected item.

toolboxDef_

protected

toolbox.ToolboxInfo

toolboxPosition

toolbox.Position

width_

protected

number

The width of the toolbox.

workspace_

protected

readonly

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace this toolbox is on.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addToolboxItem_(toolboxItem)

protected

Adds an item to the toolbox.

attachEvents_(container, contentsContainer)

protected

Adds event listeners to the toolbox container div.

autoHide(onlyClosePopups)

Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

canBeFocused()

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

clearSelection()

Unhighlights any previously selected item.

createContainer_()

protected

Creates the container div for the toolbox.

createContentsContainer_()

protected

Creates the container for all the contents in the toolbox.

createDom_(workspace)

protected

Creates the DOM for the toolbox.

createFlyout_()

protected

Creates the flyout based on the toolbox layout.

deselectItem_(item)

protected

Deselects the given item, marks it as unselected, and updates aria state.

dispose()

Disposes of this toolbox.

getClientRect()

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

getFlyout()

Gets the toolbox flyout.

getFocusableElement()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

getFocusableTree()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

getHeight()

Gets the height of the toolbox.

getNavigator()

Returns the Navigator instance to use to move between items in this toolbox.

getNestedTrees()

See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.

getPreviouslySelectedItem()

Gets the previously selected item.

getRestoredFocusableNode(previousNode)

See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.

getRootFocusableNode()

See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.

getSelectedItem()

Gets the selected item.

getToolboxItemById(id)

Gets the toolbox item with the given ID.

getToolboxItems()

Gets the items in the toolbox.

getWidth()

Gets the width of the toolbox.

getWorkspace()

Gets the workspace for the toolbox.

init()

Initializes the toolbox

isHorizontal()

Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal.

lookUpFocusableNode(id)

See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.

onClick_(e)

protected

Handles on click events for when the toolbox or toolbox items are clicked.

onDragEnter(_dragElement)

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

onDragExit(_dragElement)

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

onDrop(_dragElement)

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

onKeyDown_(e)

protected

Handles key down events for the toolbox.

onNodeBlur()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

onNodeFocus()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

onShortcut(_shortcut)

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

onTreeBlur(nextTree)

See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.

onTreeFocus(node, _previousTree)

See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.

position()

Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl.

refreshSelection()

Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures.

renderContents_(toolboxDef)

protected

Adds all the toolbox items to the toolbox.

selectItem_(oldItem, newItem)

protected

Selects the given item, marks it selected, and updates aria state.

selectItemByPosition(position)

Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items.

setSelectedItem(newItem)

Sets the given item as selected. No-op if the item is not selectable.

setVisible(isVisible)

Shows or hides the toolbox.

shouldDeselectItem_(oldItem, newItem)

protected

Decides whether the old item should be deselected.

shouldSelectItem_(oldItem, newItem)

protected

Decides whether the new item should be selected.

updateCursorDeleteStyle_(addStyle)

protected

Adds or removes the CSS style of the cursor over the toolbox based whether the block or bubble over it is expected to be deleted if dropped (using the internal this.wouldDelete_ property).

updateFlyout_(oldItem, newItem)

protected

Decides whether to hide or show the flyout depending on the selected item.

updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete)

protected

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.