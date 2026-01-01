Connection class

Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block.

Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection.

Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

Get the source block for this connection.

Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)?

Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed.

Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.

Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection.

Returns the block that this connection connects to.