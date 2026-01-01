Connection class
Class for a connection between blocks.
Signature:
export declare class Connection
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible.
string
The unique ID of this connection.
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
Connection | null
Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected.
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block.
Connect this connection to another connection.
Disconnect this connection.
Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection.
Get a connection's compatibility.
getConnectionForOrphanedConnection(startBlock, orphanConnection)
Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.
Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.
Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block.
Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block.
Get the source block for this connection.
Is the connection connected?
Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)?
Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed.
Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.
Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection.
Change a connection's compatibility.
Changes the connection's shadow block.
Changes the connection's shadow block.
Returns the block that this connection connects to.
This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors.