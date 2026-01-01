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blockly > Connection

Connection class

Class for a connection between blocks.

Signature:

export declare class Connection

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(source, type)

Constructs a new instance of the Connection class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

CAN_CONNECT

static

number

Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible.

id

string

The unique ID of this connection.

REASON_CHECKS_FAILED

static

number

REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES

static

number

REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED

static

number

REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT

static

number

REASON_SELF_CONNECTION

static

number

REASON_SHADOW_PARENT

static

number

REASON_TARGET_NULL

static

number

REASON_WRONG_TYPE

static

number

sourceBlock_

protected

Block

targetConnection

Connection | null

Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected.

type

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

connect_(childConnection)

protected

Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block.

connect(otherConnection)

Connect this connection to another connection.

disconnect()

Disconnect this connection.

disconnectInternal(setParent)

protected

Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection.

getCheck()

Get a connection's compatibility.

getConnectionForOrphanedConnection(startBlock, orphanConnection)

static

Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

getParentAndChildConnections()

protected

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

getShadowDom(returnCurrent)

Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block.

getShadowState(returnCurrent)

Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block.

getSourceBlock()

Get the source block for this connection.

isConnected()

Is the connection connected?

isSuperior()

Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)?

onCheckChanged_()

protected

Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed.

reconnect(block, inputName)

Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.

respawnShadow_()

protected

Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection.

setCheck(check)

Change a connection's compatibility.

setShadowDom(shadowDom)

Changes the connection's shadow block.

setShadowState(shadowState)

Changes the connection's shadow block.

targetBlock()

Returns the block that this connection connects to.

toString()

This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors.