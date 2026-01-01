Procedures namespace
Classes
Class
Description
Functions
Function
Description
Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.
Ensure two identically-named procedures don't exist. Take the proposed procedure name, and return a legal name i.e. one that is not empty and doesn't collide with other procedures.
Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the procedure category.
Find all the callers of a named procedure.
Find the definition block for the named procedure.
Return if the given name is already a procedure name.
A type guard which checks if the given block is a procedure block.
When a procedure definition changes its parameters, find and edit all its callers.
Rename a procedure. Called by the editable field.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
A data model for a procedure.
The interface for a block which models a procedure.
A data model for a procedure.
Variables
Variable
Description
String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with procedure blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.VariablesDynamic.CATEGORY_NAME.
The default argument for a procedures_mutatorarg block.
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
Legacy means of representing a procedure signature. The elements are respectively: name, parameter names, and whether it has a return value.