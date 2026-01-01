Procedures namespace

allProcedures(root) Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.

findLegalName(name, block) Ensure two identically-named procedures don't exist. Take the proposed procedure name, and return a legal name i.e. one that is not empty and doesn't collide with other procedures.

flyoutCategory(workspace) Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the procedure category.

getCallers(name, workspace) Find all the callers of a named procedure.

getDefinition(name, workspace) Find the definition block for the named procedure.

isNameUsed(name, workspace, opt_exclude) Return if the given name is already a procedure name.

isProcedureBlock(block) A type guard which checks if the given block is a procedure block.

mutateCallers(defBlock) When a procedure definition changes its parameters, find and edit all its callers.