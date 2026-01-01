Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.

Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.

Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.

Returns whether this bubble is movable or not.

Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.

Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.

Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).

Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.

Bubbles use a default non-specific label unless they're customized otherwise which is the responsibility of the bubble's owner rather than bubble implementations. Customization can be done via setAriaLabelProvider.

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.

Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.

Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.