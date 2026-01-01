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blockly > ConnectionChecker > canConnectWithReason

ConnectionChecker.canConnectWithReason() method

Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.

Signature:

canConnectWithReason(a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null, isDragging: boolean, opt_distance?: number): number;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

a

Connection | null

Connection to check compatibility with.

b

Connection | null

Connection to check compatibility with.

isDragging

boolean

True if the connection is being made by dragging a block.

opt_distance

number

(Optional) The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.

Returns:

number

Connection.CAN_CONNECT if the connection is legal, an error code otherwise.