blockly > blockRendering > Renderer
blockRendering.Renderer class
The base class for a block renderer.
Signature:
export declare class Renderer implements IRegistrable
Implements: IRegistrable
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
The renderer's constant provider.
string
object | null
Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.
Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.
Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
Initialize the renderer.
Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.
Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
Create a new instance of a renderer path object.
Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.
Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.
Refresh the renderer after a theme change.
Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.