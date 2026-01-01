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blockly > blockRendering > Renderer

blockRendering.Renderer class

The base class for a block renderer.

Signature:

export declare class Renderer implements IRegistrable

Implements: IRegistrable

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name)

Constructs a new instance of the Renderer class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants_

protected

ConstantProvider

The renderer's constant provider.

name

protected

string

overrides

protected

object | null

Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

dispose()

Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.

getClassName()

Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.

getConstants()

Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

init(theme, opt_rendererOverrides)

Initialize the renderer.

makeConstants_()

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.

makeDrawer_(block, info)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

makePathObject(root, style)

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

makeRenderInfo_(block)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

orphanCanConnectAtEnd(topBlock, orphanBlock, localType)

protected

Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

refreshDom(svg, theme, injectionDivIfIsParent)

Refresh the renderer after a theme change.

shouldHighlightConnection(connection)

Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.