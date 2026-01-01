blockly > blockRendering > Drawer
blockRendering.Drawer class
An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
Signature:
export declare class Drawer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.
The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.
Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.
Returns a path to highlight the given connection.
Add steps for an inline input.
Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.
Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.
Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection
Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.
Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.
Add steps for a statement input.
Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.
Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.
Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.
Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Position the next connection on a block.
Position the output connection on a block.
Position the previous connection on a block.
Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.
Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.