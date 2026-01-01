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blockly > blockRendering > Drawer

blockRendering.Drawer class

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

Signature:

export declare class Drawer

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(block, info)

Constructs a new instance of the Drawer class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

block_

BlockSvg

constants_

protected

ConstantProvider

info_

RenderInfo

inlinePath_

string

outlinePath_

string

topLeft_

Coordinate

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

draw()

Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.

The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.

drawBottom_()

protected

Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.

drawConnectionHighlightPath(measurable)

Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

drawInlineInput_(input)

protected

Add steps for an inline input.

drawInternals_()

protected

Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.

drawJaggedEdge_(row)

protected

Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.

drawLeft_()

protected

Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection

drawOutline_()

protected

Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.

drawRightSideRow_(row)

protected

Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.

drawStatementInput_(row)

protected

Add steps for a statement input.

drawTop_()

protected

Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.

drawValueInput_(row)

protected

Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.

layoutField_(fieldInfo)

protected

Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.

positionExternalValueConnection_(row)

protected

Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

positionInlineInputConnection_(input)

protected

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

positionNextConnection_()

protected

Position the next connection on a block.

positionOutputConnection_()

protected

Position the output connection on a block.

positionPreviousConnection_()

protected

Position the previous connection on a block.

positionStatementInputConnection_(row)

protected

Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

recordSizeOnBlock_()

protected

Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.

updateConnectionHighlights()

protected

Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.